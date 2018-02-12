Menu
Login
News

Graffiti stirs up deeper issues among residents

It might have a clear message, but who did it remains a mystery.
It might have a clear message, but who did it remains a mystery. Ruth Lorraine
Jenna Thompson
by

TWO simple words spray-painted on the Iluka break wall have evoked much debate among residents.

The phrase 'No Cameras' spray-painted across two concrete dividers at the entrance of the break wall appeared late last week, with one resident ironically taking a photo and posting it on to an Iluka community Facebook page asking what it could all mean.

Since appearing on social media on Friday afternoon, dozens of residents have weighed in, with suggestions that the graffiti belongs to local surfers who don't want their favourite spot to become a tourist destination.

"It's a surf culture thing.. same as in Byron bay and plenty of other well known surf breaks around the world.. the locals hate sharing the surf with non locals.. pity they don't realise theses towns need the tourists to survive," one poster has said.

Historically, enforcers and graffiti have warned outsiders, especially those with cameras who advertise a local surf spot on social media, to steer clear of breaks that are popular among locals.

According to one resident, this isn't the first time it has happened.

"It was repainted and they went there and done it again," they said.

The incident has also stirred up other issues affecting Iluka deemed more important than a few disgruntled locals wanting tourists to leave their piece of paradise alone.

"If you want to protest, protest against the planned resort in town. They will bring people of the ilk you don't want," one poster said.

"I find that a whole less confronting that the broken bottles and human feces left behind by the illegal campers that frequent the wall carpark," another added.

Either way, while the intended message is loud and clear, who exactly did the deed remains a mystery.

Do you know what it means? Join the conversation on our Facebook page.

Topics:  graffiti graffiti vandalism iluka surfers

Grafton Daily Examiner
Man suffers gunshot wounds

Man suffers gunshot wounds

Acting Crime Manager Peter O'Reilly talks about ongoing investigations after a man was shot in the shoulder and arm.

Police seek to establish why man was shot

Police have established a crime scene.

Man comes to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Thousands of Mazdas recalled as gear fault is found

CAR RECALL: The Mazda2 DJ hatch and DL sedan has been recalled as the shape of the teeth on the parking brake sector gear may not meet specification.

Parking gear leads to recall of popular car models

Yet another protest held to prevent logging of NSW forests

Locals and members of Bellingen Environment Centre (BEC) were joined this morning by Greens MP Dawn Walker in an attempt to protect koala habitat.

Rally held as logging operation commences.

Local Partners