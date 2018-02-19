Menu
News

Graduate nurses and midwives

ALL IN BLUE: Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and MNCLHD board chairman Warren Grimshaw meet some of the new graduates at the CHHC simulation centre.

COFFS Harbour Health Campus is getting a boost with 32 graduate nurses and midwives putting on the blue uniform and launching their careers.

"Nurses and midwives are the backbone of the public health system and I am delighted to welcome them to the Coffs Coast,” Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

"Around the clock, 365 days a year, our nurses and midwives are on the front-line of the NSW health system providing care to patients and support to their families.

"I wish all our new starters the best of luck with their careers, and again welcome the invaluable contribution they make to our health system and our community.”

More than 2400 graduate nurses and midwives are launching their careers at hospitals and health services across NSW - including a third who will work in rural and regional hospitals.

"This year there is a record number of graduate nurses and midwives. We have 51,000 nurses and midwives working in the NSW public health system - an all-time high - but we're working hard to boost this vital workforce even further,” Mr Fraser said.

As part of the NSW Government's election commitment, $9.8 million has been allocated in 2017-18 to recruit 55 more specialist nurses and midwives,10 mental health clinical nurse educators to support new graduates and undergraduates as well as 30 clinical support officers for nurses and midwifery services.

Since 2011, the NSW Government has funded an additional 6,700 full-time equivalent nurses and midwives across NSW.

