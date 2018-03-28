Graceful yoga movements perfect for healthy glow

LOVING LIFE: Coffs Harbour instructor Marika Braak says yoga is perfect exercise for ageing bodies.

INSTRUCTOR and movement therapist Marika Braak has a simple philosophy for her business Beyond Yoga 4 Health.

Live life with an energetic flow and a youthful glow, is the motto, and it's one Marika has worked at every since moving to the Coffs Coast.

"We are so privileged to be living here with the best climate in Australia, great hinterlands, rainforests, national parks, nature reserves and pristine beaches with coastal headland walks,” she said.

"After having a very full life with huge challenges, I also travelled around the world for family holidays, business, sport, studies and spiritual growth to learn and discover a variety of healing practices to share with others as I have done to overcome my own difficulties.

"Through Beyond Yoga 4 Health we have created a social space for the community to get inspired and uplift one another by giving and receiving.

"It's a nurturing place to feel warm and welcome and achieve positive benefits while slowing down the ageing process.

"In our gentle, graceful movements, weight is systematically applied to bones in the hands, arms, upper body, neck and head, as well as the feet and legs.

"Doing inverted weight-bearing yoga postures supporting the weight of one's own body safely, the student becomes stronger, which is important after age 50.”

Marika said starting yoga later in life may help stiffness which can occur with ageing, due not only to lack of movement but also to toxicity.

"Make a choice for a stronger core, mind, body and legs instead of wheelchairs.

"Weight-bearing postures and scientifically proven techniques may help prevent osteoporosis, arthritis, curvature of the spine and heart disease.

"Reduce stress, build your immune system and strengthen your nervous system.

"Boost your brain-power for the prevention of Alzheimers.

"Challenge yourself to achieve your best.”