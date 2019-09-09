Grab your tickets for Rally Australia 2019

READY TO LAUNCH: Rally Australia is on again this November.

THE world’s fastest drivers on dirt return to the New South Wales Coffs Coast for Kennards Hire Rally Australia on November 14-17.

Rally Australia will be the final round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, bringing a big contingent of drivers, teams, media, supporters and spectators from around world

It will be the 27th time Australia has hosted the WRC, rally’s equivalent of Formula 1 and one of the country’s most prestigious motorsport events.

Tickets for Kennards Hire Rally Australia, priced from $29 to $119, are available now from Ticketek.com.

Event highlights will include two nights of the harbourside Destination New South Wales Super Special Stage and a free concert by legendary rock band Dragon exclusively for four-day ticket-holders.

The rally demands extreme skill, endurance, bravery and teamwork and gives spectators a thrilling, up-close experience.

The WRC is regarded as the most challenging series in international motorsport as it traverses 14 countries and extremes in terrain, road surface and weather conditions.

Millions of daily television viewers in more than 150 countries will track stars such as six-time World Champion Sebastien Ogier of France, 2017 Rally Australia winner Thierry Neuville of Belgium, Ott Tänak of Estonia, 2018 winner Jari Matti Latvala of Finland and New Zealander Hayden Paddon as they tackle more than 300km of competition stages close to the Coffs Harbour event headquarters.

Every daytime stage will be shown live on WRC’s streaming service All Live.

Selected stages including the exciting, event-closing Wolf Power Stage, will be shown worldwide on live TV and in Australia on Fox Sports and 10 BOLD.

Top Australian drivers also take part in Rally Australia, with contenders including Canberra brothers Harry and Lewis Bates and the first female national champion, Molly Taylor of Sydney.

Many Australian crews will contest both the WRC round and the final round of the CAMS Australian Rally Championship.

This year’s Kennards Hire Rally Australia will treat fans to more excitement than ever, wrapping up one of the closest seasons on record.