SHINE ON: Jammin' On The Green will be an afternoon of great music, where the audience can join in the jam.

THERE is plenty of fun and good vibes to be had at Woolgoolga Golf Club's Jammin' On The Green every third Sunday from 2pm.

Hosted by Dave Ash, Jammin' On The Green promises to be an afternoon of great music, great company and a great atmosphere.

You can choose to simply listen, or grab your instrument and join in the jammin.

Bookings are not required, simply turn up on the day.

For more information, call Woolgoolga Diggers Golf Club on 6654 2111.