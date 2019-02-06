Grab some friends and get among the action

TEAM UP: Complete the bcu Coffs Tri with friends or family members this year.

TEAM UP: Complete the bcu Coffs Tri with friends or family members this year. Darrell Nash

TRIATHLON: Organisers of the bcu Coffs Tri urge anyone who has ever contemplated a triathlon to grab some friends, family members or work mates and put a team together for the event on March 2-3.

"What better way to kick start your new year's fitness resolutions than by entering a triathlon?” event director Noel Phillips said.

"Committing to an event with others is a great way to stay healthy and fit, with the added incentive of not wanting to let down your teammates.

"While some individuals take the event very seriously, vying for a podium position or a PB, others join a team to challenge themselves in one discipline or simply for a bit of fun.”

There are plenty of local business teams entered - guaranteeing some friendly rivalry - as well as teams made up of family members, and some who've convinced their mates to take part.

For those who don't have a full team, Village Sports can help put individuals in touch with each other to find a swimmer, cyclist or runner.

Some of the local teams to watch out for include North Coast Swim Academy's Nick Bulloch, Nathan Chiswell and Craig Parsons. The crew from Rainbow Cycles, Greg Swan, Dan Alcock and Glen Price, are also in great form.

The bcu Coffs Tri has three team categories - male, female and mixed, with prizes for the top three in each division.

Each team member also receives a goodie bag with quality event merchandise and will go in the draw for random prizes.

To register for the event visit villagesports.com.au.