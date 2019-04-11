GPS busts daughter and mates on high-speed drive

Paige Joyce Joan Cone, 20, was charged with the unlawful use of her mother's work vehicle after she jumped in the passenger seat when friends stole it.

Paige Joyce Joan Cone, 20, was charged with the unlawful use of her mother's work vehicle after she jumped in the passenger seat when friends stole it.

A WOMAN had been drinking for days before she jumped into the passenger seat of her mother's work car in fear her friends would steal it.

They did, and Paige Joyce Joan Cone joined them on a high-speed drive across the Sunshine Coast and damaged the vehicle on the way.

Police prosecutor Leonie Scott told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court that Cone's mother discovered the Holden Cruz in the driveway the next morning with the windshield smashed and belongings moved around.

The daughter, Cone, was too intoxicated to understand, but police scenes-of-crime found her fingerprints in the door handle and Cone confessed to police.

GPS analysis tracked the car from the Burnside home about midnight on October 31, to addresses in Kalungoor, Forest Glen and Aroona.

The analysis also recorded the vehicle reach speeds of up to 141km/h.

Cone and another female were caught on CCTV attempting but failing to pay for fuel at a 7/11 in Nambour.

A man appeared to have been driving.

On Wednesday, Cone pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of the vehicle and to failing to appear before court on the charge in November last year.

Senior Sergeant Scott told the court Cone was placed on probation one month before the offence.

Duty lawyer Mark Dixon argued this had not been sufficient time for Cone to "work on adjusting her behaviour". He told the court Cone refused to identify her co-offenders to police in fear of retribution.

Cone was placed on nine-months' probation, fined $400 and convictions were recorded.