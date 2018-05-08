Menu
Farmers will be given more tools to battle pest animals in a suite of agricultural initiatives designed to protect and grow the sector.
Money

GPS accuracy ‘within 5cm’ after $64m budget boost

Hayden Johnson
by
8th May 2018 7:51 PM

THE use of self-steering machinery and virtual fencing on farms will improve with a $64 million cash injection to improve the accuracy of GPS data to within five centimetres.

Minister for Resources Matthew Canavan said the satellite improvement would regional areas

"Our investment in this world-standard technology will have direct benefits including virtual fencing for farms and better management of cattle and livestock over vast distances," he said.

Vexatious animals and weed species will be targeted with new technologies and practices made available for farmers to fight the pests.

The government hopes the $6.6 million budget boost will encourage investment from the states and territories to reduce the effects of pests and weeds.

The nation's biosecurity system will also be enhanced over four years, with $101.6 million to trial new detection technology at the border and strengthen pest and disease response.

In a separate $51.3 million initiative, five agricultural counsellors will be based in Vietnam, Malaysia, the Middle East, China and Thailand, and a further six positions in key markets, as part of a $51.3 million measure to grow exports.

