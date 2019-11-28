GP reveals secret to working into his 90s

AN OUTPOURING of love has been shown for a retiring Tasmanian GP who has revealed what kept him in the job for five decades.

New Norfolk doctor Ralph Peters, 92, retired on medical grounds last week.

Dr Peters, who was Tasmania's oldest working GP, earlier this year said he enjoyed going to work every day and speaking to his patients.

"It gave me an opportunity to see people and talk to people every day," he said.

Dozens of Dr Peters' patients posted their well-wishes to the retiring GP on a Mercury Facebook post about his retirement.

"[He] was a true gentleman. Will be missed by many," Jozina Curtain wrote.

"Doctors like Dr Peters are rare to find. The Derwent Valley will definitely miss this gorgeous gentleman. A legend in his own right," a post by Heather Quarry read.

"Well deserved I would think, hope Dr Peters enjoys his retirement," Trudy Griggs said.

Chloe Sutton said she would "absolutely miss" Dr Peters: "A wonderful Dr. Happy retirement, very well deserved."

Michael Wardlaw said he was a great family doctor who was always there to help at anytime.

Doctor Ralph Peters and Doctor Micheil Sweet. Served as two of Australia's most experienced general practitioners at New Norfolk. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES

"Thanks for your professional medical advice over many years ... and remember 'it's only a virus'," he wrote.

Dr Peters said the medical condition took him a little by surprise.

"It was unexpected, although I realise at 92 it was time," he said.

"Although my condition is not life-threatening, retirement was recommended."

Patients will be able to contact his surgery in New Norfolk to organise the transfer of medical files to another doctor.

South African-trained Dr Peters arrived in New Norfolk with his family in November 1968.

"It has been a privilege working here, the whole family is very proud of New Norfolk," he said.

"During my time here I have met so many lovely and helpful people, not only associated with the hospital but the general community and my medical colleagues. I am eternally grateful."

Fellow long-serving New Norfolk GP Micheil Sweet retired at the start of this month, aged 89. Both men were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for their service.