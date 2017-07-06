Gowings high-rise hotel given the 'go ahead'

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

GOWINGS $20.1 million high-rise hotel development has been approved.

The 80-room hotel to be built on top of Coffs Central has been given the go ahead by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel.

In an unanimous decision, chair Garry West and panel members Pamela Westing and Stephen Gow approved the hotel's construction.

"We considered the extra building height was not unreasonable having regard to the fact the applicant applied for the height increase and secondly that the council has under consideration conducted a review of building heights within their CBD," Mr West said.

"Further we considered that the provision of a central CBD hotel development was a necessary requirement for Coffs Harbour having been identified in the North Coast Regional Plan as a major centre and again a development of this nature is supportive of that classification.

"It is worth of noting the development does not proposed any overshadowing of the Coffs Harbour city square, which is a feature of the town planning of this building."

The panel deemed the development to be both necessary for tourists and business travellers.

Representing the council at the hearing were Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Denise Knight and Cr George Cecato.