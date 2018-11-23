Menu
Jetty , Jetty beach Coffs Harbour.. 25 July 2017
Government jobs announced for Coffs Harbour

Matt Deans
by
23rd Nov 2018 9:14 AM
Subscriber only

ACTING Prime Minister Michael McCormack will today announce a government authority will establish a regional headquarters on the Coffs Coast.

The move comes under the Coalitition Government's decentralisation program and will see the Australian Maritime Safety Authority establish a regional headquarters in Coffs Harbour.

This move should ensure up to 50 high paying government jobs will be transferred to the region.

"Our decentralisation agenda is delivering jobs to the regions and this means more money flowing into local shops and small businesses," Mr McCormack said.

"AMSA provides a frontline service for Australia's maritime industry.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.
"Last time I looked there weren't too many boats or ships in Canberra, so it makes it sense to have services such as this based in the regions, where they are needed most."

"Up to 50 AMSA jobs will be established in a new office in Coffs Harbour and three jobs at a new office in Airlie Beach.

"This is as well as expanding its existing regional footprint to provide up to 16 further positions in Hobart, Cairns, Gladstone, Mackay, Darwin, Geraldton, Karratha and Port Hedland, taking the total relocated to 69 jobs across regional Australia.

"The new Coffs Harbour office - to be operational within a year with up to 40 staff initially - is intended to provide a regional headquarters for AMSA and fill a gap in its regional network."

