Funding has improved Woolgoolga Lake

Roads and Maritime Services and Coffs Harbour City Council has completed a $21,000 project to install a ramp at Woolgoolga Lake. TREVOR VEALE

KAYAKERS and paddle boarders will now have safer and easier access to Woolgoolga Lake with the completion of a new launch ramp.

Roads and Maritime Services' Director of Infrastructure Delivery Andrew Mogg said the $21,000 project was delivered by Roads and Maritime Services and Coffs Harbour City Council.

"Kayakers and paddlers will now be able to enjoy easier and safer access to water from the new launch ramp," Mr Mogg said.

"Roads and Maritime Services provided $13,900 towards the project under the NSW Government's Boating Now program.

Mr Mogg said this is one of more than 265 projects being delivered across NSW through the five year $70 million Boating Now program supported by an investment of $27 million from council and industry partners.

"Since its inception, 176 projects have been completed under the program," he said.

"These projects provide fisherman and boaties with better and safer access to our waterways with upgrades and new infrastructure such as boat ramps, jetties, pontoons, car parks and sewage pump-out facilities."

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said users of paddle craft and small non-powered vessels will benefit the most from the launch ramp.

"It will be great to see that people who like to get out onto the lake will now have easy and safe access from the new ramp," Cr Knight said.

"This project demonstrates how the NSW Government and local council can work together to provide boating infrastructure the community can enjoy.

Since 2010, more than $508,000 in recreational boating infrastructure funding has been provided to the Coffs Harbour region.

This outlay includes the Arrawarra Boat Ramp and Carpark Upgrade and the Boambee Creek Boat Ramp Upgrade.

For more information on maritime infrastructure funding and Boating Now projects click here.