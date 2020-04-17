Government deal secures Sydney route during pandemic

Two return flights between Coffs and Sydney have been secured for at least the next eight weeks.

QANTAS flights between Coffs Harbour and Sydney have been locked in for at least the next eight weeks as part of a larger $165 million deal by the Australian Government to underwrite the cost of Qantas and Virgin's minimum domestic network.

The announcement made today by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack means two return Qantas flights to Sydney will be available from Coffs Harbour Airport during this time.

Australians are being asked to stay home unless it is essential to travel, however the flights are aimed to get frontline and essential workers, defence personnel and important freight items like medicine to Coffs Harbour and the broader region.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan today welcomed the news.

"It's great to see a couple of flights maintained between Coffs Harbour and Sydney during this challenging time for essential travel," Mr Conaghan said.

"I hope to see flights from Port Macquarie to Sydney again soon."

These minimum domestic air travel arrangements will last for the initial eight weeks with a review mechanism in place, where the government will continue to monitor the market and determine if further action is required.