Minister for Defence Christopher Pyne. Picture: AAP
Politics

Two more huge resignations imminent

by Sam Clench
1st Mar 2019 11:33 AM

THE government is bracing for two more high profile resignations, with a pair of senior cabinet ministers expected to announce they are quitting at the next election.

Sky News reports Defence Industry Minister Steven Ciobo and one of the Coalition's most recognisable faces, Defence Minister Christopher Pyne, will announce their intention to leave politics tomorrow.

They would join an increasingly long list of senior government figures jumping ship at the election, which already includes Julie Bishop, Kelly O'Dwyer, Michael Keenan and Nigel Scullion.

Ms Bishop quit the ministry in the wake of Malcolm Turnbull's knifing, but having been foreign minister and deputy leader of the Liberal Party for years, remained the Coalition's most popular MP.

"During the last few weeks, I have had the opportunity to closely consider the future of the Coalition government and the pending general election," Ms Bishop told parliament last month.

"The government will be returned to office because it is focusing on what matters to the Australian people. And on that basis, I have reconsidered my position as the member for Curtin," she said.

"I've been contacted by a number of talented, indeed extraordinary people, including women, who have indicated to me that should I not recontest the seat of Curtin, they would seek preselection.

"It is time for a new member to take my place."

More to come.

