Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Company co-owner Tim Barbour delivers seedlings to 24 Carrot Gardens team leaders Reuben Parker- Greer and Tamas Oszvald at Bridgewater.
Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Company co-owner Tim Barbour delivers seedlings to 24 Carrot Gardens team leaders Reuben Parker- Greer and Tamas Oszvald at Bridgewater.
Gardening

Gourmet grower sows seeds of generosity

by TIM MARTAIN
14th May 2020 7:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Co. has donated thousands of seedlings to a community garden program, giving its excess produce a purpose.

Six weeks ago, Tim Barbour of the Tasmanian Gourmet Sauce Co. at Evandale realised many of the restaurants and outlets he supplied were closing, and his own restaurant would have to shut as well.

But rather than waiting idly, he planted around 3000 seeds with a plan to distribute the seedlings to people in need.

"I knew the only way through is if everybody does something good for somebody else," Mr Barbour said.

"I have a horticultural background, we have a big garden, some staff who need more hours, so we thought why don't we do seedlings?"

On Monday Mr Barbour donated those seedlings to the 24 Carrot Gardens program, so they can distribute the vegetables and herbs to where they are needed.

24 Carrots is a Mona initiative, with gardens established in schools and community centres to help people learn how to grow their own fresh produce.

"I decided they would be the best people to know who to distribute the seedlings to," Mr Barbour said.

"They work with folks who need some guidance or support and who knows, this might start some more people off growing their own food now."

editors picks food and entertertainment growers tas tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to $20m in repairs needed for jetty

        premium_icon Up to $20m in repairs needed for jetty

        News Funding between $16-20m is being sought for to repair the iconic jetty.

        • 15th May 2020 8:30 AM
        DEBATE: Will a domestic competition help or hurt rugby?

        premium_icon DEBATE: Will a domestic competition help or hurt rugby?

        Rugby Union Can we finally move forward, or will this forced move do more damage than good?

        • 15th May 2020 8:30 AM
        DEVASTATED: Car smashes into century-old war memorial

        premium_icon DEVASTATED: Car smashes into century-old war memorial

        News Sacred monument with a statue of a lone soldier was erected in 1921

        Call for government to step in on Nambucca logging operation

        premium_icon Call for government to step in on Nambucca logging operation

        News Conservation groups are calling on the NSW Government to “order” the Forestry...