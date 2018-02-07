Menu
Got a spare $5.25 million?

Your next business opportunity?
Wendy Andrews
by

IF YOU'VE saved a few pennies, won lotto or have finally worked out how to make a fortune out of bitcoin, this could be your new local investment opportunity.

Fully leased and opposite Park Beach Plaza, this modern single storey retail investment fronts Park Beach Rd on the corner of Walter Morris Close.

You won't have to worry about finding tenants as the building is leased to Petstock, Sports Power Super Warehouse, Ventoux Cycles, and F45 Training, returning a gross annual rental of $355,631 plus GST with an estimated net annual rental of $326,243 plus GST.

With three street frontages, on-site parking and an approximate total land area of 3402sqmm2, the area is zoned Business B2 Local Centre.

The asking price is a cool $5.25 million negotiable.

So if you've been looking for something to spend your pocket on contact marketing agents LJ Hooker Commercial Coffs Harbour, Troy Mitchell 0417 695 915 tmitchell@ljhcoffs.com

More details click here.

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour investment lj hooker commercial park beach road property

Coffs Coast Advocate

