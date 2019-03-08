Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gordy is pet of the week.
Gordy is pet of the week. Contributed
Community

Gordy is pick of the week

Rachel Vercoe
by
8th Mar 2019 2:00 PM

ARE you looking for a fun, loving and excitable goofball to join your family?

Gordy is a 10-month-old Australian stumpy tail cattle dog cross mastiff.

He loves hanging out with people but can be a bit overwhelmed with attention and get too excited.

Gordy is best suited to a home with teenage children or older and will need more training.

If you have the experience to help Gordy become more relaxed, head down to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and meet this cute pup.

Animal ID: 440472.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    Mayor frustrated with lack of transparency from RMS

    News Mayor Knight is fed up with a lack of transparency from the RMS in relation to dangerous goods.

    • 8th Mar 2019 1:24 PM
    Sending out an SOS for a lake in trouble

    premium_icon Sending out an SOS for a lake in trouble

    News Locals fear Hearnes Lakes is dying a death by a thousand cuts

    A $50-million package for the Waterfall Way

    premium_icon A $50-million package for the Waterfall Way

    News Plan would incorporate overtaking lanes

    Coffs Coast honours its women of the year

    Coffs Coast honours its women of the year

    News Numbers in the 'UCanDo' classes now exceed 460 women.