Gordy is pick of the week

Gordy is pet of the week.

Gordy is pet of the week. Contributed

ARE you looking for a fun, loving and excitable goofball to join your family?

Gordy is a 10-month-old Australian stumpy tail cattle dog cross mastiff.

He loves hanging out with people but can be a bit overwhelmed with attention and get too excited.

Gordy is best suited to a home with teenage children or older and will need more training.

If you have the experience to help Gordy become more relaxed, head down to the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter and meet this cute pup.

Animal ID: 440472.

Visit adoptapet.com.au