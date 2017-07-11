20°
News

Gordy aces a Bonville hole-in-one

11th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Local golfer Gordon Brauer waited 14 years to hole out in one shot at Bonville again and what a hole to do it, the tricky par 3 -17th.
LOCAL golfer Gordon Brauer has defied estimated offs of 12,500 to one by sinking an ace on Bonville's famous 17th hole.

As Brauer stepped up to the tee, he noticed the pin had been cut short at the front of the green to make it even more of a challenge.

In a hotly contested stableford he aimed to keep the ball in play and avoid the water given at that stage he trailed the leader by 2-points.

Playing a gentle six iron, his tee shot carried the water perfectly with the ball landing nicely, and tracking to the cup to hole out for one.

"After it came off the club I knew immediately it would carry the water nicely,” Brauer said.

"Then it just hit the green a couple of feet before the hole and never looked like missing.”

Brauer had 5 Stableford points for the hole and won the competition with a total of 39 points.

He had another ace on the par three, 3rd at Bonville in 2003.

"Let's hope it's not another 14 years before I get another one," he said

