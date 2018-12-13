Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. This image has been included in the plans as
Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. This image has been included in the plans as "inspiration" for the glades of the arboretum. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Council News

Gordonvale to rival Rocky after development

by Chris Calcino
13th Dec 2018 8:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GORDONVALE'S future as the anchor to a satellite town rivalling Rockhampton has been recognised with an $8.7 million plan to create the most ambitious park development in the region.

Kenrick  Street Park is a sprawling 5.7ha site close to the town centre that has been neglected for decades.

Now it is subject to a 10-year plan to transform it into a public space the likes of which Cairns has never seen, with enormous "arboretum" rainforest tree botanic gardens, skate bowl and BMX track, artificial lake and a boardwalk.

Most notably, a gigantic column would be built, designed to bring back memories of the historic Gordonvale water tower which was demolished in 2014.

Division 1 councillor Brett Moller explained it would be no ordinary tower, with a huge slippery slide incorporated, climbing and playground equipment, and viewing decks looking back over the town, north to Cairns and south down the Mulgrave Valley.

"Kenrick Park is quite elevated, so you will get good views in every direction," he said.

The arboretum, which will draw inspiration but be decidedly different from the National Arboretum in Canberra, will be planted in "glades" the shape of red cedar leaves.

"It ties into the historical significance of red cedars in Gordonvale," Cr Moller said. The plan acknowledges rapid residential growth anticipated for the region's south, with a new medical precinct to be built and a state development area declared.

Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Cairns Regional Council is embarking on an $8.7 million plan to transform Kenrick Street Park in Gordonvale. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"When you think there will be 50,000 to 60,000 people coming into the Mount Peter corridor, that's up there with the population of Rockhampton," Cr Moller said.

"We will have another small satellite city out there."

Provisional funding has been allocated from 2022-23 but significant masterplanning and community consultation will be undertaken before construction begins.

 

GARDEN GROWS

A report says the vision is to create a uniquely "tropical" arboretum that is distinctly different to others throughout the country.

It will take advantage of the monsoonal climate to grow species that create a sensory experience to attracts lovers of trees, horticulture and botany from across Australia.

gordonvale kenrick street park plan

Top Stories

    Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    premium_icon Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

    Crime A HORROR car crash which left two bikies dead is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road...

    Coffs cheapest fuel

    premium_icon Coffs cheapest fuel

    News The best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    Luxury gifts to teachers a ‘bribe’ problem

    Luxury gifts to teachers a ‘bribe’ problem

    Education Public school teachers are being showered with luxury presents.

    Mobile phone ban in all government primary schools

    premium_icon Mobile phone ban in all government primary schools

    Education Mobile phones will be banned in every NSW public primary school.

    Local Partners