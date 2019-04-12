Tallis drops chilling Broncos warning

Rugby league legend Gorden Tallis wants the Broncos to be better.

Rugby league legend Gorden Tallis has slammed the Brisbane Broncos' performance for the third time in less than a week.

The Broncos have had their worst start to an NRL season since 2010 with one win from five matches.

A 22-16 loss to the West Tigers compounded their woes with Tigers interchange forward Michael Chee-Kam cutting through the Brisbane line with less than two minutes to go and scoring next to the posts in a play that saved the teams from golden point.

On The Late Show With Matty Johns, Tallis tore into his former team again.

With the NRL celebrating Game of Thrones round this week, Tallis had spent four-and-a-half hours in the makeup chair to turn himself into the Night King.

It made the latest hit even more sinister.

Tallis said the side's attitude was getting them into trouble.

"As a kid when I was growing up, Wally Lewis was my hero, so when he went to the Broncos and every great player in Queensland all aspired to be a Bronco and play for them, I don't think they do any more," he said. "It's probably a little sad and I know that the Cowboys came in '95 and the Titans are down the road now but I just think the jersey deserves better."

Tallis did admit the effort against the Tigers was better but the story will be the same this week after legends slammed the Broncos' performances.

"They had so many opportunities in the first half and couldn't get over the line," Tallis said.

"But with all the old guys talking about it, we're not talking about it to bring them down, we're talking about it because all the standards that were set in the early days from all the legends, that's what the Broncos go out and do.

"They've had a bad start to the season - they got rid of probably the greatest coach in history - they're going to come under this criticism. That goes with the territory.

Last weekend, Tallis unleashed on the Broncos on Triple M Footy.

Asked why the club wasn't the same one he played for, Tallis was blunt.

"It's not the club I played for because there were winners there."

He also revealed he'd been back to the club just once since retirement.

He doubled down the following day, slamming the roster as young players are saddled with the pressure of being "the next" legend on Triple M Brisbane's The Big Breakfast.

NRL 360 host Paul Kent said the side are just not playing great football.

"The Broncos are playing unBronco-like football. The hallmark of Wayne Bennett sides is that they compete from minute one to minute 80 and this Broncos team just clocks off at certain times throughout," he said.

"It comes back to the halves. At some point somebody has to say the Anthony Milford, I don't even know if you can call it an experiment anymore because he's been there for four or five seasons, but it doesn't work. It certainly doesn't work with Kodi Nikorima as his half. It didn't work when Ben Hunt was there as the halfback."

Tallis agreed, saying Milford should have a chance at fullback with the much maligned halves combination still not gelling.

"You've got to give him the opportunity to fail back there," Tallis said. "When the Broncos signed him, if you looked at body shape and how he was playing at the Raiders. He's a natural ballrunner and they've got him in a passing role. They've got him in an organising role where I think Milford is better when he's running the ball."