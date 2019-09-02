Gooley and Fraser join forces to get petition to parliament

Andrew Fraser, chairs meeting on July 18 at Norm Jordan Pavilion to raise issues about council’s proposed cultural and civic space.

THE petition against the proposed Cultural and Civic Space already has close to 8,000 signatures.

It was launched two weeks ago with the aim of gathering the 10,000 signatures needed to table it in NSW parliament.

The group behind it is known as the Citizens Voice Group and this morning they issued a media alert about an announcement involving prominent businessman Steve Gooley and former Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser.

Mr Fraser has been a vocal opponent of the Coffs Harbour City Council project and has labelled it the 'greatest waste of money ever seen'

Citizen's Voice has distributed petitions far and wide and is calling on all those opposed to the $76.5 million Coffs Harbour City Council project to host further copies.

"Petitions can be collected at Customer Information Park Beach Plaza if you would like to share with friends," a representative from the group outlined in a media release today.

The anti-Cultural and Civic Space petition is rapidly gaining signatures towards the 10,000 mark which means it can be tabled in parliament.

The announcement with Mr Gooley and Mr Fraser will take place at 1pm today at the petition desk outside Woolworths Park Beach Plaza.

The Gordon St project, which would include a new library, art gallery, museum and council office space, is currently estimated to cost $76.5 million but there are fears among some councillors that this could blow-out to as much as $100-million with long-term consequences.

Details to come.