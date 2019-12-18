Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 4:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australian taxation office editors picks google settlement

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        premium_icon Body of newborn baby found at rural property

        News A 28-year-old Sandy Beach woman has been escorted to hospital by police following the horrific discovery.

        Coffs Harbour City Councillor in Federal Court

        premium_icon Coffs Harbour City Councillor in Federal Court

        News A Coffs Harbour City Councillor is facing Federal Court.

        • 18th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
        Could Spank be moving to a site near you?

        premium_icon Could Spank be moving to a site near you?

        News The building has been sold and a move is on the cards.

        Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

        premium_icon Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

        News Fronting the media today, police said forensic testing is underway in order to...