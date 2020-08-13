Menu
Crime

Goodstart Early Learning toddler manslaughter cases delayed

by Toby Vue
13th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
THE man and woman charged after a toddler was found dead in Edmonton in February have had their cases delayed due to evidence briefs being finalised.

Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, of Bentley Park, and Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, of Manunda, are each facing one count of manslaughter to which they have not pleaded.

Police allege that on February 18 the two Goodstart Early Learning staff drove a mini bus to pick up three-year-old Maliq "Meeky" Namok-Malamoo after he was incorrectly signed in at a Cairns daycare centre.

Police allege Mr Lewis and Ms Grills forgot about the toddler in the van for about six hours before Mr Lewis found him dead in the van.

Michael Glenn Lewis, 45, leaving the Cairns watch house with his solicitor Derek Perkins earlier this year. Picture: STEWART McLEAN
The cases were mentioned briefly in Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that in relation to Mr Lewis, the prosecution was still waiting for a number of items before serving the brief of evidence, including pathology, exhibits and DNA results.

Dionne Batrice Grills, 34, from Manunda leaves the Cairns watch house earlier this year. Picture: STEWART McLEAN
Mr Lewis's case is scheduled for mention again on August 22, while Ms Grill's is for August 26.

Should the prosecution not have the briefs ready by then, it would be required to provide an affidavit to explain why.

Both accused remain on bail.

