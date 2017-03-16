Good waves forecast for the week

Surf Conditions

WITH unsettled weather predicted over the weekend there could be some great waves around for experienced surfers.

A solid east swell will ensure plenty of swell gets into all beaches.

Winds are more from the south today making protected southern corners the pick of places to surf.

Tomrrow and into next week the swell will slowly drop off but still provide some solid waves.

Winds will move more to the north and become lighter providing plenty of options for those willing to look around.

Local surf news

It's been a big few weeks for a few local surfers competing at multiple events along the east coast.

Sandy Beaches Jayke Sharpe dominated the early rounds of the WQS event at Avoca on the Central Coast.

Jayke was unlucky to be knocked out in the sixth round with his heat score good enough to advance in any other round six heat.

While Jayke was competing on the Central Coast, Emerald Beaches Harley Ingleby was at the Noosa Festival of Surfing finishing 2nd in the logger and nose rider divisions.

He then went one better on Wednesday taking out the Australian Open LQS event at Kingscliff.

Ingleby now flies off to PNG for the 1st event of the World Longboard Tour in great form.

Global surf news

Men and women World Tour is off and running on the Gold Coast with the Quiksilver and Roxy Pro's.

An exciting surf forecast has surfers keen and we could see Kirra come to life over the weekend.

All the action can be seen at worldsurfleague.com

Extra news

A warning to all beach goers this weekend with a strong easterly swell around to enter the water with caution.

Swim between the flags and try to stick to patrolled beaches.