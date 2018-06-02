Good vibes to be had from a win

Luke Matthews is one of the club veterans who's returned to the Sawtell/Toormina line-up in recent weeks.

THE last round before the general bye for the Queen's Birthday long weekend sees all four AFL North Coast clubs desperate to rack up a win before the break.

Teams that win will go into the break feeling good about footy but those that lose will have to wait two weeks for a chance to atone.

Competition leaders Sawtell-Toormina head north to take on Grafton.

The Saints' season is exceeding expectations and rookie coach Brandt Lee is rightly proud of the achievements of his charges to date.

The team has been boosted over the past two rounds by the return of club stalwarts Jimmy Angel, Luke Matthews and Hamish Bird and is set for a big push in the second half of the season.

Grafton have shown glimpses of their potential but haven't been able to string together a full four-quarter performance.

The Tigers' best effort so far this season was a replica of today's encounter - a home match against the Saints. On that occasion Grafton was run down in the final term but the Tigers will be out to produce a similar effort, albeit with a different result.

This match will double as a curtain-raiser to the second women's demonstration match in Grafton.

Last week the Tigers hierarchy was blown away by the response with 21 women playing. A similar response today will be a great indicator that the Tigers can field a team in the 2019 women's competition.

At the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground both the Coffs Breakers and Port Macquarie will be looking to get their stuttering seasons into full stride.

The Breakers' title defence has been anything but assured to date and they will be keen to stamp their authority on this match early.

Port were badly beaten at home last week and this hasn't sat well with the Magpies. They will be looking for a swift response and will know that a second win over the Breakers will have the capacity to act as a springboard to a sustained tilt towards the finals.

Both teams are struggling with injuries and will be hoping to welcome back regular starters to give the coaches' boards a more familiar look.

In the women's game, Port will be up and about after rolling the previously unbeaten Sawtell-Toormina.

Cambridge McCormick and Anishah Burnes are the two key talls for the Magpies and Breakers will have to find a way to nullify their influence.

Last week's demonstration match gave Breakers' coach Brad Giri a great chance to try new combinations and kick some goals.