Good vibes on Sunday

LIKE to get down and dirty on Saturday nights and need somewhere dimly lit to recover? Dark Arts Coffee Academy is now open Sundays from 7.30am and is the perfect place to recharge.

The first Sunday session will be June 25 with Lucy's Sky providing entertainment from 9am to noon, free entry.

Booking ahead for breakfast is advised but just cruise in for coffee and cake.

Since opening its doors this cafe quickly appeared on the radar of coffee lovers and has a regular following. The cake cabinet is full of vegan, gluten free, healthy options that still manage to taste sensational.

Dark Arts Coffee Academy is in a grey building "down the lane” between the Plantation and Coffs Hotels with their entrance near the Bowling Alley.

Bookings/inquiries 0401 942 143