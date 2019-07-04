Good vibes and fine music to fill the streets of Bello

IMMERSE yourself in music as the town of Bellingen comes along from one end to the other.

The Bello Winter Music is just around the corner with a diverse program, relaxed atmosphere and range of venues spread throughout the town.

This year's line-up consists of over 70 acts including Tammi Savoy and The Chris Casello Combo from the US, Vaudeville Smash, Jess Ribeiro, Nadia Reid from NZ, The Montgomery Brothers, Emily Wurramarra, Hein Cooper and Psycho Zydeco.

The festival will kick off on Thursday, July 11 at 6pm with the opening gala night featuring short performances by top festival acts.

It's not all music though, the Bello LeaF program is a mini eco focussed festival running alongside the main music program.

Learn how to make your own plastic free products, munch your way along a guided edible weeds walk, learn Gumbaynggirr language or join a climate action group flash mob.

If you're finding it difficult to choose which acts to see during the four day festival, Festival Director Glenn Wright has some suggestions.

"The obvious don't miss acts are Tammi Savoy and the Chris Casello Combo from the US, the incredible Nadia Reid of NZ, Australian music darling, Laura Jean and the legendary Hat Fitz and Cara,” Glenn said.

"But Bello Winter Music is really about finding the hidden gems, and there are many.

"Here are the ones I'll be sure not to miss. The Maes, because they are simply one of the best original music acts Australia has produced in the last 10 years, Lloyd Spiegel as he is sure to be the next one upholding the guitar/blues tradition, Emily Wurramara as she is just amazing and The Montgomery Brothers to see what all the fuss is about.”

Bello Winter Music Festival will run from Thursday, July 11 until Sunday, July 14.

For more information on the event, visit bellowintermusic.com