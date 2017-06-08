Good swells to pick up at the weekend and run into the week

PLENTIFUL SWELL: There will be no shortage of swell at the weekend.

Surf Conditions

THERE will be no shortage of swell and rain this weekend and well into next week.

At the weekend a strong east swell will get into all locations with winds from the southeast.

The protected southern corners will be the pick of the places to surf.

Moving into next week the swell will swing more to the south with the protected southern corners still the best places to surf.

Winds will remain from the south with the best surf conditions being in the morning with winds more offshore.

Local surf news

Woolgoolga Junior Boardriders held their second comp of the year on Sunday at Sandy Beach.

Good protection from the southerly winds ensured great conditions, with the groms dealing well with the low tide.

Winners on the day were Will Mackay in the under-12 boys, Will Martin in the under-10 mixed, Luca Martin in the under-8 mixed and Bella Morrison in the under-14 girls.

Special mention to Noah Lynch under-12 boys, Jordan Lee under-14 girls, Xander H in the under-10 mixed and Kalani Greyson in the under-8 mixed who picked up the WBC Awards.

The next junior comp is set down for Sunday, September 10 and the next open comp on Sunday, June 24. Keep an eye the WBC Facebook page for more information.

Global surf news

It's the men's turn at the Outerknown Fiji Pro and as this is written we are half way through Round 3.

There have been a few big upsets, most notably last year's champ Gabrielle Medina and current world number two Owen Wright who both lost in close Round 3 encounters.

A new swell is on the way and all the action can be seen live at http://www.worldsurfleague.com/.