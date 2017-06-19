Good scholars rewarded

WIN GRIN: At the BPW awards in Coffs Harbour were (from left) Megan George, Rachel Bennett, Kim Connolly, Ellen Cox and Julianne McKeon.

BPW Coffs Harbour is proud to announce the recipients of the 2017 scholarships.

In the final year of her degree in Secondary Education at Southern Cross University, Rachel Bennett has won the Maude Spielvogel Award.

As a teacher Rachel will bring life and work experience and youthful enthusiasm for finding new ways to engage students in learning.

Ellen Cox will complete her degree in midwifery at SCU this year before continuing on to a graduate year in a Sydney hospital.

She won the Wendy Martin Encouragement Award and spoke of her passion for woman centred care in midwifery and of her appreciation of working and studying in the warm and friendly environment of Coffs Harbour.

BPW Coffs Harbour will be delighted to welcome these two young women into our Young BPW Membership ranks.

The winners were announced at the awards dinner where guest speaker was Dr Jane Phillips.

A resident of Bellingen and Professor of Nursing at UTS specialising in palliative care, Jane spoke of her educational journey and had three important messages.

She spoke on the importance of education in providing life-long choice regarding employment for women particularly, the willingness to take risks and seize opportunities as they arise and the value of mentors.

BPW Coffs Harbour is a club within the Australian federation of an international organisation dedicated to empowering women to reach their potential in work, community and family.

Membership is open to all.

More information is available at www.bpw.com.au or on the BPW Coffs Harbour Facebook page.