Good news, we're not Australia's shi--est town

WE'RE DOING OKAY: The Big Banana Fun Park was described as a 'B-grade family attraction built around a giant phallic fruit sculpture' by the Sh-t Towns of Australia Facebook page. TREVOR VEALE

AFTER being voted as one of the shi--est 32 towns in Australia, Coffs Harbour has learnt that it is not in fact the worst town in the country.

In a competition run by the satirical yet scarily accurate Facebook page Sh-t Towns of Australia, Coffs Harbour was originally nominated as one of the 64 shi--test towns in the land.

In the knockout style competition, Coffs Harbour faced off with Port Macquarie to see which town was worse, with Coffs given the nod to continue in the tournament.

However up against Armidale in the final 32 this week, Coffs Harbour only received 25 per cent of votes to the question 'which sh-t town is worse', meaning we were eliminated from the quest to find Australia's shi--est town.

The page reviewed Coffs Harbour earlier this year and gave the area a pasting, with Facebook readers split on some of the controversial remarks.

"The city's most famous feature is The Big Banana Fun Park, a B-grade family attraction built around a giant phallic fruit sculpture and showcasing all the fun things you can do with a banana - at least two of which are appropriate for children,” the page said.

"Other sad attractions include a marine mammal slave park and The Clog Barn which celebrates everything about Holland except the fun stuff.

"Coffs Harbour' is a misspelling for 'Coughs Harbour', so named because the town's entire population had smallpox.

"Coffs Harbourians are some of the most unfriendly, arrogant and judgemental bastards one could have the misfortune of meeting.

"They are fiercely proud of their city, despite it lacking any points of interest beyond a big yellow dong and an NRL scandal.

"Coffs is a comatose beachside ghetto and cultural wasteland with nothing to do but truckloads of meth.”

The pair behind the page, Rick Furphy and Geoff Rissole, spoke this week about the page and the work which goes into it.

"We don't do it to offend people - but it's a bonus,” Furphy said.

"We love it when the anger is funny. A lot of the angry messages include hilarious insults or bizarre spelling and grammar. Those are our favourites. And there's always something funny about someone blowing their top over a little joke.

"We'd just like them to know that our work is thoroughly researched, and we wouldn't call a town sh-t unless it were most definitely sh-t. We are just reporting facts. But if they would like to send us an angry message, they should feel free. They might even make our next book.”