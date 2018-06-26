Menu
GOLDEN RULES: If you find sick, injured or orphaned wildlife, there are five easy steps you can take to help it.
Community

Good intentions can harm injured wildlife

by Natalie Richardson, Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast
25th Jun 2018 4:15 PM | Updated: 26th Jun 2018 11:49 AM

ONE of the biggest hurdles in wildlife rescue is creating awareness for well-meaning people who try to help sick, injured or orphaned native animals without the advice of a vet or qualified wildlife carer.

Sadly at times there is a misconception in regards to the public's understanding of the emergency needs of wild animals, with good intentions often inadvertently causing more harm.

If you find sick, injured or orphaned wildlife, before calling wildlife rescue for further assistance, there are five easy steps you can take to help it.

Follow the five golden rules:

1. Warm

2. Dark

3. Quiet

4. Safe

5. No food or water.

All wildlife species suffer from stress and in some circumstances stress can even be fatal.

It's important to remember wildlife are not pets. Even wild animals that may appear 'relaxed' will often be suffering from the effects of stress or pain.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is a 100 per cent voluntary service, comprised of a small number of dedicated volunteers.

The volunteers rescue and care for all species of native fauna (mammals, birds and reptiles, including koalas, echidnas, bats, sea turtles and sea snakes), throughout the Fraser Coast region, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

WRFC does not discriminate between species and will help any native animal in need of assistance, to the best of their abilities, no matter what size, age or ailment.

For native wildlife rescue, care, advice or assistance in the Fraser Coast region, phone 4121 3146.

