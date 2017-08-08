21°
Good idea gets a new spin in Coffs

Keagan Elder
| 8th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
HERE TO HELP: Rotary Club Coffs Harbour South treasurer Bill Lidster.

THE idea of bringing a laundry service to homeless people got Bill Lidster's head spinning.

The concept of the mobile laundry service conjured up by Orange Blue Sky founders Nic Marchesi and Lucas Patchett was good enough to be win the Young Australian of the Year Award last year.

Mr Lidster, Rotary Club Coffs Harbour South treasurer, thought long and hard how to deliver a similar idea to Coffs Harbour.

"That inspired me to go on a learning curve,” Mr Lidster said.

Unlike Orange Blue Sky which started in Brisbane and expanded to Melbourne, South East Victoria, Sydney and the Gold Coast, Mr Lidster said a stationary facility would best suit Coffs.

He said it would have to be within walking distance of the CBD.

It was decided the Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre on Earl St would home the new laundry service.

Mr Lidster said it will also include a shower.

"Not only is washing their clothes important, they got to have a shower,” he said.

Mr Lidster hopes to finish building and have it open by December.

Rotary Club Coffs Harbour South partnered with Coffs Harbour City Council, St Vincent de Paul Society, New Horizons, CHESS Employment and Support Services and the Neighbourhood Centre.

The laundry and shower facility is expected to cost $207,942. The council awarded the project $111,000 from a community capital infrastructure grant.

The Rotary Club and St Vincent de Paul Society each raised $35,000 for the project.

St Vincent de Paul Society, New Horizons, CHESS Employment and Support Services and the Neighbourhood Centre not only contributed towards the construction of the facility, but the ongoing operational costs such as electricity, gas, water and cleaning too.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the service would help thousands of people living on the fringe around Coffs Harbour.

"Homeless people are very vulnerable and a facility like this will help them maintain their self-respect and dignity as they, hopefully, find their way out of their current situation,” Cr Knight said.

A total of $266,224 was shared by nine successful applicants for the latest round of Community Capital Infrastructure Grants awarded today.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Local Partners

