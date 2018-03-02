Good hearing is vital to good school learning

HEAR NOW: Checking a child's hearing is an important part of the learning process.

HEAR NOW: Checking a child's hearing is an important part of the learning process. Contributed

NOW the 2018 school year has hit top gear there are always things for mums and dads to check on to ensure the kids are coping.

Making certain they are hearing what teachers and friends are saying is vital, particularly for the youngest ones just starting on the learning pathway.

With hearing loss doubling by the time a child reaches school age, many audiologists recommend a test be added to the top of the check list.

Between nine and 12 children per 10,000 will be born with a moderate or greater hearing loss in both ears, while another 23 per 10,000 acquire a disability by the age of 17 through an accident, illness or other causes.

Overall, there is a real possibility as many as 15 per cent of primary school children may be affected by some level of hearing loss.

Audio clinician Emma Rushbrooke explains an annual hearing test prior to starting back at school is as important as buying a pair of new shoes.

"In the very busy first weeks of school, issues a child might be experiencing such as hearing loss can sometimes go undetected," she said.

"Optimal hearing is critical for listening, speech and language development, and age appropriate learning and communication skills.

"Even a temporary hearing loss can impact on a child's ability to listen and learn in the classroom.

"Untreated hearing loss in school-aged children may result in poor academic performance as well as developmental, behavioural and social-emotional problems.

"I would recommend if a parent has concerns about their child's development, it is worth getting a hearing test done first, just to be sure.

"This can be done by contacting the family GP."