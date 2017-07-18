Good Guys making a difference

Narranga School students and school principal Michael Trist were happy to accept donations from the Good Guys for their school programs.

THE Good Guys has lived up to its name again by providing valuable support to schools, groups and charities who need a helping hand during this year's Doing Good Day.

Doing Good Day is an annual event where The Good Guys Coffs Harbour and the community come together to "Do Good”.

This year, The Good Guys Coffs Harbour donated a microwave, kettle and toaster to Narranga Public School for its school breakfast program and canteen, and a coffee machine to Sawtell Cyclones BMX Club for its upcoming fund-raising event.

Narranga Public School operates a range of programs to support student well-being including the Healthy School Canteen, the Breakfast Program and The Living Classroom school vegetable garden.

"These additional and updated appliances will support our programs to operate more effectively and therefore provide greater benefits for the students of Narranga Public School,” said teacher, Karen.

In the lead up to the annual July Doing Good Day, The Good Guys gives local community groups and charities the opportunity to receive a donation.

"It's important to make a difference in a real way, and the donations we make with Doing Good Day really do mean a lot to those involved,” The Good Guys Coffs Harbour store executive manager, Jarod Jones said.

"We are passionate about making a difference in our local community and having a positive impact on important social challenges through grass-roots programs and projects.”

The Good Guys donated close to 250 products and gift cards to Australian schools, groups, charities and individuals.

This year's Doing Good Day also marked a special milestone; $10 million donated through The Good Guys Local Giving Program since its inception in 2006.