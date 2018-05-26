Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GOOD FRIENDS: Solving a fencing dispute allows neighbours to remain in each other's good books.
GOOD FRIENDS: Solving a fencing dispute allows neighbours to remain in each other's good books. tbgrant
Life

Good fences make good neighbours

by Hypothetical with Manny Wood
26th May 2018 8:00 AM

JANE and Toby purchase a new house but unfortunately, one of the fences on the boundary is rotting away and is in a dilapidated state.

They approach their neighbour, Fred, to discuss building a new fence but he is unwilling to contribute to the cost of fencing.

He also says if a fence is necessary at all it should be post-and-wire fence and not Colorbond as proposed by the new neighbours.

So, Jane and Toby ask their solicitor for advice and are informed if they cannot reach agreement with Fred they would need to apply to the Local Court or the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal for an order.

They also tell their solicitor they believe the current fence is not on the boundary and are advised to obtain a survey to clarify this issue.

The solicitor also advises them they can attempt a mediation at the Community Justice Centre with a view to avoiding the costs involved in litigation as this process normally doesn't involve solicitors.

Jane and Toby serve a formal notice on Frank regarding the construction of a fence which allows them apply for a court order after the expiry of one month.

A mediation is conducted and Fred ultimately agrees to the construction of a Colorbond fence and the removal of vegetation along the fence line.

Both parties obtain quotes and decide to proceed with Fred's quote which is significantly cheaper.

If you would like Manny to address a particular legal issue send your request to manny.wood@ticliblaxland.com.au or call him on (02) 6648 7487.

colorbond fencing hypothetical with manny wood legal advice nsw civil and administrative tribunal nsw local court
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    A guidebook for cancer

    A guidebook for cancer

    News Coffs man traced his experience in order to help others

    • 26th May 2018 9:00 AM
    Controversial pedophile a church-going man

    premium_icon Controversial pedophile a church-going man

    News He is described as a "man who keeps mostly to himself”.

    Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    premium_icon Unsolved crimes that shook the coast

    News From recent high profile cases to chilling unsolved murders.

    Real estate agency's $25k gift to homeowners

    Real estate agency's $25k gift to homeowners

    Offbeat What a housewarming present for this couple!

    Local Partners