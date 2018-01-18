Menu
Good driving behaviour should start in schools

FOR IT: Loraine Huggett is all for the introduction of the CAMS young driver program being introduced into schools, as she believes some young drivers are "too cocky". Keagan Elder
LORAINE Huggett is proud of her almost clean driving record which started with a "comprehensive” driving program at school.

In her 49 years of driving, she said she was fined once for driving through a red traffic light.

Ms Huggett, who now lives in Coffs, was part of a pilot driving program introduced to Forbes High School in 1969.

She said students were taught how to drive by teachers who volunteered outside of school hours.

Once students reached a certain skill stage, a local police officer took them out and showed them how to get out of skids safely.

Ms Huggett said students were also taught a range of mechanical skills.

"It was comprehensive and it did really pay off,” she said.

"When you did go out driving you felt more aware.”

She was supportive of Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser's suggestion of introducing the Confederation of Australian Motorsports young driver program to schools.

"I think it will be a brilliant idea because I do think some of the young drivers are too cocky,” she said.

