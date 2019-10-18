Menu
GONE: Diggers captain Trevor Bailey gets bowled last year. The Coffs Harbour Crikcet club team won't compete in 2019/20.
News

GONE: Coffs Harbour merger pulls out before bowling a ball

Sam Flanagan
by
18th Oct 2019 2:31 PM
THE Coffs Harbour Cricket team has pulled out of the North Coast Premier League season before even bowling a ball and left the competition scratching for a new draw.

The North Coast Cricket Council made the announcement on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

The side was a merger between Diggers, Colts and Nana Glen Cricket Club. 

Coffs Harbour were due to play Sawtell this weekend, but that game has now been scrapped.

The only game this weekend, which is round two of the competition, will now be Valleys hosting Harwood in Macksville.

Northern Districts have the bye. 

