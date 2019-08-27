Gone! Brown’s time at Knights is over

THE ongoing Nathan Brown saga has reached a merciful conclusion with the Knights confirming on Tuesday afternoon the 46-year old will depart the club effective immediately.

Brown, who was scheduled to step down at season's end, will be replaced for the final two matches of the season by Kristian Woolf.

Ever since Brown's pending resignation was announced last week the coaching situation at Newcastle has come under heavy questions with Brown's role in the club's ongoing rebuild and his relationship with key players coming under question.

The Knights were routed 46-4 by the Tigers on the weekend, effectively ending their hopes of a first finals berth since 2013.

Roosters assistant Adam O'Brien is expected to take over in 2020.

Tongan coach Kristian Woolf will step in for the final two games. Picture: Phil Walter

On Monday it was revealed the under-siege coach offered to stand down immediately from the club because he feared he'd lost the dressing sheds.

Brown told skipper Mitchell Pearce and senior players after the loss to the Tigers on Saturday night that he was prepared to walk away if they felt it was best for the team.

With no feedback from the players by Monday morning, Brown took it as a vote of no confidence because no one had told him he should stay.

He called a meeting with chief executive Phil Gardner and offered to step down straight away rather than coach for the final two games against the Titans on old boy's day this weekend and then the Panthers.

Eventually Gardner talked Brown into staying and the coach texted The Daily Telegraph: "I'm finishing the season."

But less than 24 hours later the club announced he would leave immediately, leaving Woolf in charge to prepare them for Saturday's match against the Gold Coast.

Brown leaves the club with a winning percentage of just 25.5 per cent following nearly four years in charge, but he has been credited with rebuilding the club's roster.

While they finished last in his first two seasons, Brown has moulded them into a side capable of making the finals having attracted the likes of Mitchell Pearce, David Klemmer, Kalyn Ponga and Tim Glasby.