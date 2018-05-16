Golf star’s wife reportedly attacks him after poor round

Lucas Glover tried to convince officers not to arrest his wife, Krista.

PGA star Lucas Glover's wife has been arrested for allegedly violently attacking the golfer over his poor showing at The Players Championship, authorities have said.

Krista Glover was arrested on battery charges at a home the couple rented in Ponte Vedra, Florida, not far from the competition at Sawgrass TPC, the Daily Mail reported.

The 36-year-old is accused of causing bodily harm when she "forcefully attacked" the 2009 US Open winner and her mother-in-law in front of their two kids, according to the St Johns County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived at the scene, Lucas told them that "when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a pussy", authorities said.

He said she then continued berating him about "how he needs to fire everyone, and how he'd better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again", according to the police report.

Krista Glover lost it.

Glover made the initial cut in the prestigious tournament, but a 78 in Saturday's third round made him a 54-hole victim.

The 38-year-old golfer tried to convince officers not to take his wife to prison, according to the Daily Mail. Despite his pleas, deputies arrested Krista because the golfer and his mother had suffered visible lacerations.

Lucas Glover’s performance wasn’t good enough for his wife.

On Wednesday the golf star responded on social media to the domestic violence reports.

When deputies handcuffed her, she became physically aggressive and tried to escape the arresting officer, news station WJAX reported.

She then put up a struggle as officers attempted to place her in the patrol car, wrapping her legs around the door and frame, according to the police report. Once inside the vehicle, she started screaming and kicking the door.

"Wait till the tour hears about this," Krista reportedly said. "You will lose your job. This is why cops get shot in the face. Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be f---ing fired over this."

The golf pro's wife was booked at St Johns County Jail, where she was released on Sunday, local time, on a $A3345 bond. She also faces charges for resisting arrest.

