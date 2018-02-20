Golf stars get into swing of life on the Coffs Coast

BEFORE the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville tees off tomorrow, golfers from around the globe have been getting a taste what makes life in our region so wonderful.

Ladies European Tour players Maha Haddioui from Morocco and India's Sharmila Nicollet were able to get up close with Bella at Dolphin Marine Magic in between practice rounds.

Nicollet said being able to get in the water with a dolphin was a highlight of Coffs Harbour she'll never forget.

"I've loved dolphins since I was a kid and interacting with Bella was great. It was so much fun," Nicollet said.