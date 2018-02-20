Menu
Login
Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville entrants Sharmila Nicollet and Maha Haddioui with Bella at Dolphin Marine Magic.
Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville entrants Sharmila Nicollet and Maha Haddioui with Bella at Dolphin Marine Magic. Rachel Vercoe
News

Golf stars get into swing of life on the Coffs Coast

Brad Greenshields
by
20th Feb 2018 5:00 PM

BEFORE the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville tees off tomorrow, golfers from around the globe have been getting a taste what makes life in our region so wonderful.

Ladies European Tour players Maha Haddioui from Morocco and India's Sharmila Nicollet were able to get up close with Bella at Dolphin Marine Magic in between practice rounds.

Nicollet said being able to get in the water with a dolphin was a highlight of Coffs Harbour she'll never forget.

"I've loved dolphins since I was a kid and interacting with Bella was great. It was so much fun," Nicollet said.

Related Items

alpg australian ladies classic bonville australian ladies professional golf bonville golf resort coffs harbour dolphin marine magic golf golf nsw ladies european tour
Coffs Coast Advocate
Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

Krispy Kremes for Coffs Coast?

News Forget fridge magnets, it's doughnuts our family and friends want us to bring back after a trip to Sydney, Melbourne or Brissie.

Coffs business fined more than $20,000 for false claims

Coffs business fined more than $20,000 for false claims

News Credit repair business penalised for false claims

From market garden to market leader

From market garden to market leader

Property New property development comes with a dose of history

High school locked down after student's behaviour escalates

High school locked down after student's behaviour escalates

News Local high school gets locked down after behavioural incident

Local Partners