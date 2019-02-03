Golf royalty returning to Bonville

SHE'S BACK: Dame Laura Davies is returning for the Australian Ladies Classic this year.

GOLF: Hall of Fame inductee Dame Laura Davies will return to the Bonville Golf Resort this year to contest the Australian Ladies Classic from February 21-24.

Davies is a golfing icon who has claimed almost $3.2 million in prize money and won 84 tournaments around the world.

The 55-year-old will enter the competition in good form, having won the US Senior LPGA Championship in late 2018.

Davies, who is often a crowd favourite during tournaments, tied for 16th place in the 2018 Australian Ladies Classic with consistently good rounds of 71, 73, 72 and 73.

The four-time major winner said a down-to-earth attitude and a swing easy approach to the game is what keeps her going.

"I just play golf, I love the competition,” she said.

"For me, the pleasure begins on Thursday morning when a tournament starts. I come along and try to win. And that's what I enjoy.”

Visit www.ausladiesclassic.com.au for free tickets.