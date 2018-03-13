Golf NSW gives Coffs Coast a big tick of approval

The beauty of the Bonville Golf Resort was on full display during the Australian Ladies Classic.

The beauty of the Bonville Golf Resort was on full display during the Australian Ladies Classic. Brad Greenshields

TWO wonderful golf tournaments on the Coffs Coast have wound up and officials have been more than thrilled with how well the events went.

As Tournament Director and General Manager-Golf at Golf NSW, Graeme Phillipson said he was impressed not just with the club's themselves performed in producing such fine tournaments but also the response of the community to them.

"It was wonderful to spend two weeks in Coffs Harbour and host the two championships at a couple of really great golf courses,” Mr Phillipson said.

"The region embraced the tournaments and left us in no doubt that golf is an important and loved pastime for the community on the Coffs Coast.”

When it came to the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville, Golf NSW was blown away at the exposure a tournament in its inaugural year was able to attract.

"The international players were blown away by the quality of Bonville Golf Resort and enthralled with the native wildlife on the course, the koalas in trees, the wallabies, the kookaburras, everything really,” Mr Phillipson said.

"The amount of social media posting done by the players throughout the tournament was truly amazing.”

What blew organisers away about the Women's NSW Open was the incredible response of the members at Coffs Harbour.

"The engagement of the membership of Coffs Harbour Golf Club was outstanding,” he said.

"To have a club embrace an event in such a way was a real thrill for me personally.

"To know that over 140 members and locals volunteered to make the event the success it was is very, very special indeed.”

The recent golfing carnival is not a one off for the Coffs Coast with one of the tournamnets returning in 12 months time.

"The Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville will be around for at least another four years and we are excited to see how big this will become,” Mr Phillipson said.

"The feedback from many of the stakeholders, the players, and international visitors has been wonderful.

"We are convinced the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville will become one of Australian golf's flagship events and will certainly put the Coffs Coast on the international golf map.”

In 2019 the Women's NSW Open will be played in Queanbeyan and elsewhere after that but Mr Phillipson said Coffs Harbour's golfing community should hold on to hope that the tournament will return here.

"The Women's NSW Open is programmed to move throughout regional NSW over the next four years,” he said.

"However, with the success of this year's event, we wouldn't rule out coming back to Coffs Harbour again.”