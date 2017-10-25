28°
Golf delight on Festival greens

Don Robertson plays his approach shot to the 18th green.
Brad Greenshields
THE Festival of Golf continues to deliver.

Now into its 67th year, it's hard to imagine the successful format at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club needed to be improved upon but the club has pulled out all the stops to ensure it has.

The clubhouse has been given a new updated interior design to ensure all participants enjoy themselves off the course as well as on.

Putting on those greens will be a treacherous adventure for some as the speed on them has been ramped up to almost 13 on the stimpmeter to ensure the gun players are challenged in the North Coast Open this weekend.

There's still some limited tee times available for all of the remaining events.

Today is a Single Stableford day for both the men and women. Tomorrow's 2-Ball day is for the men and traditionally sees some crazy outfits on the course, while there are still spots open on Friday for the ladies and mixed 4-Ball comp

