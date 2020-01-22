Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wednesday early hours until mid-Saturday afternoon (and still going heavy now at 8.40pm). All up 230mL at Grafton District Golf Course. Photo: Julie White
Wednesday early hours until mid-Saturday afternoon (and still going heavy now at 8.40pm). All up 230mL at Grafton District Golf Course. Photo: Julie White
Golf

Golf clubs to save thousands as dams fill ‘to the capacity’

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 7:41 AM | Updated: 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF :Clarence Valley golf clubs were on the receiving end of a much needed drenching late last week after struggling with heavy water restrictions.

Grafton District Golf Club was among the hardest hit by dry conditions with grass mats introduced on their baron fairways in December last year as their dams looked eerily empty.

But club stalwart Ray Hopwood said the dams are looking alive and well after a glorious dump from the skies.

"In all, about 265mm of rain fell in just over 24 hours which equates to approximately 10 inches in the old scale. With all our dams now filled to capacity," Hopwood said.

The GDGC's Saturday Stableford was called off due to the weather but Hopwood said it didn't bother anyone at all.

"A casualty of last weeks extraordinary rain was last Saturday's Stableford Competition, however no one really minded as the course was screaming out for some relief from the dry conditions," he said.

Hopwood estimate a huge deal of costs saved for the club who have been forking out a large sum for water in recent months.

"We now have water supplies for the remainder of the summer at least, which will save the club around $2000 a week," he said.

But the club won't be able to do away with the mats just yet.

"For those who are wondering about the compulsory use of the mats … they will remain in place for the foreseeable future," he said.

"However, that requirement may change with some restrictions, sooner rather than later. Just keep an eye on the notice board at the Pro Shop for any changes …"

clarence golf dry dams grafton district golf club
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News It pays to be ‘in the know’ – and never has it been more critical in a social media age where so much false information is being pumped out.

        Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        premium_icon Lawyer renews calls to scrap drug driving law

        News Medicinal cannabis user’s drug driving charges dismissed in landmark

        Forensic tests for driver of truck carrying $1M of drugs

        premium_icon Forensic tests for driver of truck carrying $1M of drugs

        News A Sydney man was found in possession of $1 million worth of cannabis

        Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        premium_icon Witness recalls moment man was swept out to sea

        News A surfer witnessed a swimmer washed out to sea at popular beach.