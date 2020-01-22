Golf clubs to save thousands as dams fill ‘to the capacity’

Wednesday early hours until mid-Saturday afternoon (and still going heavy now at 8.40pm). All up 230mL at Grafton District Golf Course. Photo: Julie White

GOLF :Clarence Valley golf clubs were on the receiving end of a much needed drenching late last week after struggling with heavy water restrictions.

Grafton District Golf Club was among the hardest hit by dry conditions with grass mats introduced on their baron fairways in December last year as their dams looked eerily empty.

But club stalwart Ray Hopwood said the dams are looking alive and well after a glorious dump from the skies.

"In all, about 265mm of rain fell in just over 24 hours which equates to approximately 10 inches in the old scale. With all our dams now filled to capacity," Hopwood said.

The GDGC's Saturday Stableford was called off due to the weather but Hopwood said it didn't bother anyone at all.

"A casualty of last weeks extraordinary rain was last Saturday's Stableford Competition, however no one really minded as the course was screaming out for some relief from the dry conditions," he said.

Hopwood estimate a huge deal of costs saved for the club who have been forking out a large sum for water in recent months.

"We now have water supplies for the remainder of the summer at least, which will save the club around $2000 a week," he said.

But the club won't be able to do away with the mats just yet.

"For those who are wondering about the compulsory use of the mats … they will remain in place for the foreseeable future," he said.

"However, that requirement may change with some restrictions, sooner rather than later. Just keep an eye on the notice board at the Pro Shop for any changes …"