UNVEILED: Coffs Harbour Golf Club's new 14 undercover hitting bays.
UNVEILED: Coffs Harbour Golf Club's new 14 undercover hitting bays.
Sport

Golf club's new additions are now in full swing

17th Mar 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
PLAYERS at Coffs Harbour Golf Club can now enjoy new state-of-the-art facilities.

The $300,000 project, officially unveiled today, includes an indoor teaching facility, 14 undercover hitting bays, lighting, a new chipping area and accessibility paths for people with disabilities.

The works have been completed using funding from the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club pro Matt Allan tests out the new facilities unveiled today.
Coffs Harbour Golf Club pro Matt Allan tests out the new facilities unveiled today.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, Coffs Harbour Golf Club has provided services to the community for nearly 100 years and these improved facilities will help increase its capacity to serve more people," Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said.

"The new facilities will enable the club to expand its schools golf programs, beginner programs for seniors and ladies as well as provision of an elite golf academy. The Club will also be looking at further developing its indigenous clinics and disability programs to open opportunities for more of our local community.

"Infrastructure Grants ensured the golf club could modernise its facilities and better serve the community." 

Coffs Harbour Golf Club pro Matt Allan putts out on the new 19th green.
Coffs Harbour Golf Club pro Matt Allan putts out on the new 19th green.

Since 2013, the NSW Government has funded over 380 community projects worth $58 million under the Clubgrants Category 3 Infrastructure Grants program.

The fund re-invests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects. 

Coffs Harbour Golf Club members try out the new $300,000 facilities which were backed by State Government funding.
Coffs Harbour Golf Club members try out the new $300,000 facilities which were backed by State Government funding.

More than $4 million was allocated in the latest round of funding to enable organisations across NSW to upgrade facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and essential community infrastructure.

A new round of applications for funding opened on 16 March with the program also open to drought-affected communities and youth, mental health and domestic violence services. It has this year been expanded to accommodate bushfire impacted communities.

