Golf clubs and metal bars used in wild public assault

TWO people have been taken into police custody after allegedly chasing down a man and bashing him with golf clubs and metal bars outside a Fortitude Valley pet store.

Police were called to Doggett St in the Valley at 10.45am yesterday after two men allegedly ran across the road and smashed up a ute and assaulted its occupant.

Two men carrying golf clubs on a street in Doggett St, Fortitude Valley. Picture: Grant Kapernick

A police spokesman said one of the men hit another man in the head with a metal pole, causing "contusions and lacerations to his forehead".

The investigation is ongoing but the attack is not believed to be random.

Police take the two men into custody. Picture: Grant Kapernick

Two men were taken into custody but are yet to be charged.

"Two men are assisting police with their investigation," the spokesman said.

