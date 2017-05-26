Golf aces chasing Pennant glory

Shane Cutmore and Dan Swain are two members of Coffs Harbour's Division 1 pennant team hoping to defend the club's title in Sunday's final.

THE Mid-North Coast District Pennant final is set to be a thriller with Bonville out to dethrone defending champions Coffs Harbour.

The two teams have met once this pennant season with Coffs Harbour getting the win four matches to one at home.

Bonville didn't get the opportunity to exact any revenge in the home and away rounds due to a washout, so they're keen to reverse the result in Sunday's final at Nambucca Heads.

Mid-North Coast District Captain Don Penson expects the final to be a passionate affair.

"It will be a pretty intense game, there's a lot of rivalry between these two clubs," Penson said.

"Bonville are out to square the ledger."

Penson believes the result of Sunday's final will be close.

"It could go either way, I can't pick a winner," he said.

"I'm just hoping for a good, fair match."

The Bonville team, led by their head teaching professional Richie Gallichan, also includes Bill Stocks, Adam Wood, Grant Rickwood and Paul Gallagher.

The Coffs Harbour team includes some district representatives including Jack Poutney, Shane Cutmore, Don Swain, Tim Hyland and Mark Brindle.