Goldsmith is a picture of consistency on the course

CHAMPION: Beck Goldsmith in action during the final round of the Coffs Harbour Golf Club Championship. Brad Greenshields

GOLF: Beck Goldsmith produced a consistent final round which gave the chasing pack no opportunity to catch her as she claimed Coffs Harbour's top ladies' prize this week.

Heading into the final 18 holes with a five-stroke lead over Tracey Foster, Goldsmith hit nearly every fairway off the tee on Wednesday to ensure she was at the top of the tree at the end of the Mercedes-Benz Coffs Coast Ladies Club Championship.

Goldsmith shot the lowest round of the day on Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Lakes course with her 81 sealing a 17-stroke gap to Foster.

Keryn Little shot a final round 83 to finish in third position.

"The last couple of years she's come close and she was one of the favourites again this year as she has one of the lowest handicaps amongst the ladies,” Coffs Harbour Golf Club teaching professional Brandon Connor said.

"Beck's been with us for the last three-four years and she's the ladies president. She contributes a lot to the club.”

In the lower divisions, Kit Goodsell finished just two strokes ahead of Jenny Tooth to be crowned the B-grade champion while in C-grade Maree Spencer finished five shots ahead of Marilyn Cragg.

The nett winners in each grade were Kerry Wilson, Sue Mealey and Margaret Holloway.

