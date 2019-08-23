Goldsmith has had a golden run in 2019

GOLF: Beck Goldsmith has certainly had a year to remember at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

For most people just winning one prestigious club title in a year is enough but Beck has managed to win three in 2019.

The great run started in May when Beck won the Ladies Club Championship by 17 strokes, becoming the first Ladies President in the history of the club to win the championship.

But it’s been August which has seen an incredible trifecta completed, with victory in both the Ladies and Mixed Foursomes Championships.

Beck paired up with Shane Cutmore to win the mixed title while it was her partnership with Jodi Murdoch which saw the ladies crown claimed. The Ladies Foursomes was an extremely tight contest with Goldsmith and Murdoch prevailing by only one stroke ahead of two pairings in Gloria Hickey and Dinah Nutchey-Robinson who finished ahead of Carrie Fagan and Eda Hilliar on a countback.

The close win was the culmination of an amazing year which will be hard for anybody to repeat.