Golden run for tennis champ

BASKING IN GOLD: Damian Phillips embraces mixed doubles partner Kelly Wren after the pair win gold in the INAS World Tennis Championships.

LOCAL tennis player Damian Phillips has returned from England with a pair of world championship medals.

Phillips was representing Australia in the INAS World Tennis Championships for players with an intellectual disability, where he and his five teammates played against Belgian, Polish, Czech, French, American, Russian and British opposition.

It was a busy week in the northern town of Bolton for the right-hander as he competed in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles event.

With a gold and silver medal in his keeping, as well as a quarter-final finish in the singles, it's fair to say Phillips played well throughout the tournament.

In the singles, the Englands Park member made it through his pool matches before being drawn to meet fellow Australian, best mate and doubles partner Archie Graham in the quarters.

Knowing each other's games so well, having played against and alongside each other so many times in the past, the pair produced an amazing contest that Graham won on his way toward individual gold.

The pair teamed up in the doubles again and reached the final against the British team.

Confidence was high heading into a deciding third set but it was the hosts who proved victorious.

Phillips did claim a gold medal.

Playing mixed doubles with Kelly Wren, the dynamic duo reached the final easily enough before comfortably accounting for the Belgian opposition in the final.

Phillips and Wren were in control of the final from the get-go and never let up in their hunt for gold, winning in straight sets 4-0 5-3.